Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART) collection to be delayed one day due to winter weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to the winter weather and significant snow accumulation, Capital Area Recycling and Trash collection will be delayed by one day this week starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Residents can leave their carts at the curbside until they are collected. Regular collection will resume on Monday, Feb. 22.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the CART office by email recycle@lansingmi.gov, or by phone at 517-483-4400.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.