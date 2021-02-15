Weekly Big Ten Honor In For MSU’s Sarah Franklin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten freshman volleyball player of the week the conference announced Monday. Franklin is from Lake Worth, Florida. She averaged 4.5 kills per set in he team’s two wins at Maryland over this past week. MSU has three matches this week beginning at 7pm Wednesday in Jenison Fieldhouse, a rescheduled match against Michigan. Top ranked Wisconsin then visits for matches at 2:30pm Saturday and 3:30pm Sunday.

