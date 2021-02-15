Advertisement

Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine reduces symptoms and infections

The rate of serious illnesses was reduced by 92%.
New data from Israel is showing the effectiveness of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the real...
New data from Israel is showing the effectiveness of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the real world.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - New data from Israel is showing the effectiveness of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in the real world.

The new study shows Pfizer’s shot reduces symptomatic infections by more than 90%. That number is very impressive since the findings are now outside of the controlled conditions of a clinical trial.

The rate of people who were infected and felt sick decreased by 94% among those who had two doses. The rate of serious illnesses was reduced by 92%.

Experts say the new data appears to offer hope the shots can be as effective as promised in a mass vaccination campaign.

