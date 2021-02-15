Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine reduces symptoms and infections

(WILX) - New data from Israel is showing the effectiveness of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in the real world.

The new study shows Pfizer’s shot reduces symptomatic infections by more than 90%. That number is very impressive since the findings are now outside of the controlled conditions of a clinical trial.

The rate of people who were infected and felt sick decreased by 94% among those who had two doses. The rate of serious illnesses was reduced by 92%.

Experts say the new data appears to offer hope the shots can be as effective as promised in a mass vaccination campaign.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.