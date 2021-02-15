Advertisement

Shaheen Cadillac and Studio 10 are teaming up to collect food donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank

Donations will be accepted until February 26th
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -February is National Canned Food Month and WILX Studio 10, Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet are teaming up to collect food donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank. You can drop off donated items in the GLFB donation barrel at the front entrance of WILX, located at 500 American Road in Lansing, each weekday from 9 am until 6 pm. Donations will be accepted until February 26th. Donations to the Greater Lansing Food Bank can also be made at Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet on American Road in Lansing, during showroom hours.

Suggested food items that can be donated include peanut butter, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meats, canned beans and pasta. The Greater Lansing Food Bank (GLFB) is a non-profit organization that provides emergency food to individuals and families in need throughout mid-Michigan including Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee, Clare, Isabella and Gratiot counties. We also partner with and support local agencies such as shelters, food pantries, community kitchens and neighborhood distribution sites.

