Schools make snow day decision based on student safety

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Most school districts will wait until Tuesday morning before deciding if they are having a snow day.

It’s a decision school administrators don’t take lightly, but ultimately decide what they think is safest for students.

“Because the roads can be so treacherous out here, we want to make sure to give parents peace of mind,” said Wes Johnson, North Adams-Jerome Schools superintendent.

Johnson is the one who decides if North Adams-Jerome Schools will have school Tuesday.

“We are always going to think about the safety of the students first,” he said.

The process starts at 4 a.m. when Johnson and the maintenance supervisor go out and check road conditions.

“We have so many roads that are spread out over many miles so it’s difficult for our road commission to get out to those rural spots after a major snowfall,” said Johnson.

The idea is to run some bus routes to see if the buses will be able to get the kids to school.

“Even though we have wonderful bus drivers, we want to make sure the students know we’re going to make decisions based on their safety and not anything else,” said Johnson.

While a lot of schools are doing away with traditional snow days with every district offering a virtual option, some are still giving kids the day off.

Neighboring Hillsdale Community Schools told News 10 it’s still having snow days because connectivity is an issue throughout the district.

Johnson said the state is only allowing two snow days instead of six this year.

North Adams already used its two.

“We have prepared our students for that with a policy and make sure all their computers go home on nights we think there’s going to be inclement weather,” said Johnson.

Monday was one of those times when the students here at North Adams were told to take their computers home.

When schools do call off, we’ll have school closings and delays at the bottom of your screen and on the school closings page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.