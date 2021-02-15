Recently crowned Miss Jackson County serving Mid-Michigan area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jackson County recently crowned a new title holder for the position of Miss Jackson County RoseQueen.

In January, eight young women took the stage to compete for the title of Miss Jackson County RoseQueen 2021. Due to the pandemic, the pageant was held as a virtual event.

The winner crowned as Miss Jackson County USA was Jessa Pettry who says she has plans to bring awareness to Jackson County about her platform dealing with mental health.

“You know, in Jackson, it’s not spoken about a lot, “ said Pettry, “So I want to try and end the stigma around it and let people know that it’s okay to speak out and it’s okay to talk to people about what they’re going through.”

Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Scholarship Program Director, Leslie Bradley, says the pageant affords young ladies to continue their education through the offering of scholarships.

“Our main goal is to provide scholarship dollars and opportunities for our contestants to volunteer in our community,” said Bradley, “We are actually very fortunate to provide right around $125,000 this year in scholarship opportunities for our program.”

Pettry says she plans to use her scholarship from this pageant at Albion College to work towards law school.

