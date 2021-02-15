Presidents Day travel has CDC concerned

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts are concerned about a new surge of COVID-19 cases that could come from President’s Day travel.

Currently, experts say infections and hospitalizations across the country are dropping.

However, with the effects of Super Bowl weekend still up in the air and possible widespread travel over this holiday weekend, health officials fear that progress could quickly reverse.

“We really need to do the hard work to make sure that there’s universal masking, there is strict six feet of distancing between, that there’s cohorting (sic) or potting so that there’s restriction of disease if it were to be transmitted,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 21 requiring masks to be worn on all public transportation including in airports.

