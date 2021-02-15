Advertisement

Pistons Will Try To Trade Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(WITN)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-- The Detroit Pistons say Blake Griffin will be out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a resolution on his future, a sign that the star forward’s days with the team could be numbered. Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games.

Most Read

Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal
Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police: 25 year old victim dies from Saturday shooting
A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade’s lawsuit against DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,...
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Pistons’ Game Tuesday Is Postponed
The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is...
Weekly Big Ten Honor In For MSU’s Sarah Franklin
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan Men Still Ranked Third
File image
MSU Women Play at Michigan Tuesday