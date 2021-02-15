Pistons Will Try To Trade Blake Griffin

-- The Detroit Pistons say Blake Griffin will be out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a resolution on his future, a sign that the star forward’s days with the team could be numbered. Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games.