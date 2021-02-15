Advertisement

Pistons’ Game Tuesday Is Postponed

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Tuesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, marking the second time this month that the NBA has called off a game because of coronavirus-related issues.

The NBA announced Monday that the Spurs have someone who tested positive. That, combined with contact tracing, meant they would not have the league minimum of eight players available to begin a game.

The Spurs were without guard Quinndary Weatherspoon for Sunday’s game against Charlotte because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Weatherspoon had played 10 minutes on Friday in Atlanta, then was flagged by the protocols over the weekend.

