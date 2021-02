LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team plays at Michigan Tuesday in a make up game originally postponed by Michigan’s Covid issues. Game time is 4:30pm on the Big Ten Network. Michigan is ranked 11th in this week’s Associated Press poll with one loss on the season. Michigan State has an 11-5 record and is 6-5 in Big Ten play.

