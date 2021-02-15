Michigan Men Still Ranked Third

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s men’s basketball team continued to be ranked third in this week’s Associated Press men’s poll released Monday. Again, Gonzaga is ranked one and Baylor two. Michigan has a 14-1 season record and hosts Rutgers at 9pm Thursday. The Wolverines then play a 1pm showdown Sunday at Ohio State in a showdown of the league’s top two teams. Once again this week Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has been named Big Ten freshman of the week.

