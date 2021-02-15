Advertisement

Michigan Men Still Ranked Third

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s men’s basketball team continued to be ranked third in this week’s Associated Press men’s poll released Monday. Again, Gonzaga is ranked one and Baylor two. Michigan has a 14-1 season record and hosts Rutgers at 9pm Thursday. The Wolverines then play a 1pm showdown Sunday at Ohio State in a showdown of the league’s top two teams. Once again this week Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has been named Big Ten freshman of the week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal
Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police: 25 year old victim dies from Saturday shooting
A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade’s lawsuit against DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,...
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal
East Lansing's underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of...
East Lansing’s Underground Market is officially open

Latest News

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Pistons Will Try To Trade Blake Griffin
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Pistons’ Game Tuesday Is Postponed
The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is...
Weekly Big Ten Honor In For MSU’s Sarah Franklin
File image
MSU Women Play at Michigan Tuesday