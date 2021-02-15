MDHHS announces new COVID vaccine strategy program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday a new equity strategy program so that more Michiganders can receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting as soon as possible, mortuary service workers will be able to be vaccinated as part of group 1A in accordance with CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations. In addition, 41 federally qualified health centers across the state will start receiving vaccine allocations to help vaccinate individuals age 65 and older. These community health centers are located in areas that are underserved. This way, health providers can offer high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive medical services.

Currently, persons 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated across the state. Providers with specific plans to remove barriers to access across the state will also be allowed to request vaccine for people age 60 and up.

Additionally, workers in food processing and agricultural settings, about 79,000 Michiganders, will be able to be vaccinated as of March 1. This will help ensure the health and safety of Michigan’s essential food and agriculture workers and keep the state’s food supply chain moving.

MDHHS recently announced the state’s strategy to get 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated as quickly as possible:

All Michiganders have equitable access to vaccines.

Vaccine planning and distribution is inclusive and actively engages state and local government, public and private partners; and draws upon the experience and expertise of leaders from historically marginalized populations.

Communications are transparent, accurate, and frequent public communications to build public trust.

Data is used to promote equity, track progress and guide decision making.

Resource stewardship, efficiency, and continuous quality improvement drive strategic implementation.

Updated vaccine prioritization guidance can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.