Mason High School swimmers are ready to win

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason High School boys swim and dive team features some of the best swimmers in the Lansing area.

Jonas Cantrell is a two-time Lansing State Journal swimmer of the year and was a 2019 state champion.

What makes Jonas and his team so special isn’t just the talent, but the family atmosphere.

Starting a sport from a young age is always a benefit. For some, like Jonas Cantrell and Liam Boomer, they got lucky by starting later in life and still found great success.

“Starting in seventh grade kind of put me behind. But I went through periods for like four years where I never stopped, every day. That is a big reason of how I was able to see how I grew,” said Cantrell.

“I had never imagined this before in my whole entire life. But now I’m living it. This growth is just so shocking,” said Liam Boomer, Mason junior swimmer.

Cantrell is a captain and ranked first in the CAAC for the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 100 breaststroke. Boomer, another captain, is ranked number one for the 100 butterfly and number two in 100 freestyle. Their success as teammates has brought them close like family. That’s what this team is down to the word, especially since Jonas’ parents are the head coaches.

“It really helped me grow as a swimmer and it added development of understanding between us. Like I understood that sometimes they had to be my coach, parent,” said Cantrell.

For the Cantrell’s, being at the pool is like being at their second home. They’ve been coaching here at Mason for the last 15 years and now they get to coach their son. Watching him grow up and go through the program has brought this family even closer.

“It has been such an honor and a privilege to have my own son in the school district where I teach and on the team that I coach. I’ve gotten to see him evolve so much more and spend so much more time with him,” said head coach Connie Cantrell.

“It’s just been so much fun to watch and see him progress as a swimmer, a student, and as a young man,” said assistant coach Mike Cantrell.

Boomer is like a second son to the Cantrell’s. The family atmosphere at Mason contributes to the team’s success and they are hopeful for a state championship after not having one last year due to COVID-19.

“I definitely have a little bit of... not revenge but a little bit extra drive that I had before, but it’s to a whole other level,” said Boomer.

“Since I didn’t get to the state meet last year, I missed all-American. That was a lot of motivation to say ‘nothing is going to stop me from getting it this year.’ So, I’ve went all out,” said Cantrell.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.