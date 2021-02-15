Local man charged in deadly Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m., Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Lincoln Ave. At the scene officers located Thomas Glen Collins, a 25-year-old man from Lansing, had been shot multiple times. Collins was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Police later apprehended a man they suspect to have shot Collins.

Monday, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office issued criminal charges for Jaylin James Bowers, also 25 years old and a resident of Lansing. Bowers was arraigned Monday afternoon in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons on the multiple charges. They are Open Murder – Homicide, Felonious Assault, Carrying Concealed Weapon (CCW), Weapons - Firearms – Possession by Felon, and Weapons – Felony Firearm.

No bond has been granted. Bowers is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson for a probable cause conference on Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.