Lansing Police asking for help in finding missing woman

She is thought to be in need of medical attention
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public’s health in finding a woman who was reported missing Monday.

Mary Ann Martin is described as 38 years old, 5′5″ tall and 150 lbs. She was last seen walking in the area of S. Waverly Rd and Jolly Rd. in Lansing, wearing a burgundy coat, pink hat, blue jeans, and brown Ugg boots.

Police say Mary is in need of medical attention.

Anyone from the public with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

