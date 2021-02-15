Lansing native hip hop artist teaches art and life skills program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new opportunity for kids in Lansing to not only learn, but to create using hip hop and art.

What makes it more special is that this program will be taught by someone who has worked with huge names in the industry and grew up here in Mid-Michigan.

The program is fittingly called - Hip hop, History and the Arts.

Rapping, singing, song writing, performance development - those are just some of the things your child can learn during the three month after school program.

Studio 10 spoke with the founder and teacher of the program, Chadwick Phillips, who is so excited to bring it to Lansing because it was his experience here that helped him create it.

“To be able to bring this curriculum back to the city that I’m from for the youth, it’s just a full circle dream come true.

Chadwick Phillips is an artist, educator, and entrepreneur who is proud to be from Lansing.

“I lived on the south side, the north side and all throughout the city,” said Chadwick. “My childhood and teenage years in Lansing were some real, real good times, and they help mold who I am. "

Although they were good times, Chadwick says they weren’t easy.

“We experienced homelessness when I was a youth, we were at the Rescue Mission Downtown. And through those times, I understood that I had to still stay out of trouble. Keep my grades up. Because if I did those two things, I knew that the smoke would clear and I will be able to make it to college.”

Chadwick went to MSU and eventually moved to NYC.

Since then he’s worked with Rakim, Slick Rick, Yasiin Bey (Mosdef), and more.

He’s also created the “Avant Garde” music and entertainment company that produces conerts.

“I was able to accomplish some dreams that I had when I was coming up in Lansing.”

But what he’s most proud of is his Hip Hop, History and the Arts Curriculum.

“It is an art and life curriculum. Art in the sense of you have youth who have endeavors in so many different lanes from being a rapper, a singer, dancer, a sculptor, a visual artist, just everything arts, but the life component, it teaches them about being a person of etiquette, a person of respect, knowing how to conduct your business and how to carry yourself because in order to become successful, within a certain career. You have to have certain life skills as well and some maneuver so it’s a balance of that. "

It is this program that will be offered after school for 3rd to 8th graders through the Building Child and Family Initiatives.

“It will be every Tuesday and every Wednesday from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. They will learn how to create create songs, create poems, and original piece that comes from them that comes from their thoughts, from their experiences from their emotions. Along with that they will learn different life skills on how to be the greatest person that they could be because when they get older, they’re gonna have to use those skills in order to be successful in life carry on the traditions that their predecessors have had and to create their own legacies within their lifetime.”

The program may be over Zoom but Chadwick plans on making it very interactive.

“Throughout the weeks, students will be learning different aspects when it comes down to life skills like mediation, how to overcome peer pressure, confidence skills, respecting your elders knowledge of history. This will be basically a life packet that they will get on how to maneuver through life, as they go through life. Along with that, the skills that they will learn artistically, or how to write a song, how to write a chorus, verse, understanding syntax, pattern, rhythm patterns, so when they create on their own after the class is over, they’ll know exactly how to complete what they start.”

And when the program wraps up in May, Chadwick hopes the students are motivated just as he was growing up.

“I want them to be so inspired to live life the right way. Along with that, going after a career that has to do with their passion, and making sure that when they do succeed with that, giving back to the community. So this is something that I’m so excited to bring to the 517 and I’m ready to get started.

This Hip Hop, History and the Arts program starts Tuesday.

There are still spots open for those kids that are interested.

Click here to sign up” https://www.lansingbcfi.org/program-registration

