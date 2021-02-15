Jackson County gets ready for snowfall

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Department of Transportation is making sure its trucks and drivers are ready to clear the snow early Tuesday morning.

Crews will be up and ready to work at 4 a.m. Drivers are assigned to different routes starting with the busiest county roads. That takes about four hours.

The department covers 45 county routes and 14 state routes.

“Depending on the storm, if it’s countywide then we’ll call everyone in and they’ll be covering all their routes. Typically it’s primary roads so the busier roads on their routes and then the locals and then the subdivisions,” said Angela Kline, director of engineering.

If you’re driving near a plow, remember to be patient and don’t pass it on the right.

