How much longer until ‘post-pandemic’?

CDC Masks Update
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With COVID numbers trending downward, many are likely wondering if the end of the pandemic is lingering on the horizon.

People worldwide are wondering what things will be like once we can take the masks off once and for all.

Health officials say we’re still ways out from being able to predict that timetable.

The biggest caveat in places like Ingham County has been getting access to the vaccine.

However, it’s how the public responds after getting the vaccine that could make a big difference in determining how much longer the pandemic will last.

“Though you may be vaccinated with both vaccines, that’s great. But, those around you may not be,” said Jackson County Health Officer Rashmi Travis. “So, you’ve got to remember to stay the course. You have to understand this is a worldwide pandemic and though you may have received the vaccine, those around you may not.”

While nobody is able to give a time frame on when we can expect the pandemic to be over, Representative Julie Brixie is optimistic we’re headed in the right direction.

“I’m delighted to hear there’s been a really big change in what’s happening through our health departments and our Department of Health and Human Services for the state with the Biden Administration in terms of tremendous collaboration, cooperation, and organization,” said Brixie.

