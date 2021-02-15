GM reaches settlement over deadly ignition switches

(WILX) - There is new information on General Motors reaching a settlement over issues with deadly ignition switches.

The automaker is agreeing to pay California almost $6 million for false statements made to investors.

Faulty GM ignition switches lead to at least 124 deaths, more than 270 injuries, and the recall of more than 9 million vehicles, one of the biggest recalls in the nation’s history. The faulty ignition switches sometimes caused the sudden ceasing of electrical systems, including power brakes and power steering.

California was compensated because the state’s pension lost millions in GM stock.

