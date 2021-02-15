Advertisement

GM reaches settlement over deadly ignition switches

Faulty GM ignition switches lead to at least 124 deaths.
(WTAP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - There is new information on General Motors reaching a settlement over issues with deadly ignition switches.

The automaker is agreeing to pay California almost $6 million for false statements made to investors.

Faulty GM ignition switches lead to at least 124 deaths, more than 270 injuries, and the recall of more than 9 million vehicles, one of the biggest recalls in the nation’s history. The faulty ignition switches sometimes caused the sudden ceasing of electrical systems, including power brakes and power steering.

California was compensated because the state’s pension lost millions in GM stock.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal
Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police: 25 year old victim dies from Saturday shooting
A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade’s lawsuit against DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,...
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

Latest News

The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to what it calls "Hispanic-style fresh and...
CDC warns of listeria in Hispanic-style cheeses like queso blanco and queso fresco
New data from Israel is showing the effectiveness of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in the real...
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine reduces symptoms and infections
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Presidents Day travel has CDC concerned
2-15-21 Morning Weather