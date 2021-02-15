EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s underground market is officially open. The Sunday market showcases a lot of local producers, businesses, and mid-Michiganders with green thumbs.

The idea is to enhance community life together in a safe space during the pandemic. The city is also encouraging anyone that heads there to support local small businesses while they are out and about.

“I was really quick to support it, because not only the effect it has for these vendors here but also the effect it’ll have for the surrounding businesses by just bringing people down here,” said East Lansing mayor Aaron Stephens. “People are going to get lunch. People are going to get takeout on the way home. People are going to see those businesses that they know and love and might not have supported over the past year, that are going to be reminded that that’s the place they need to go.”

The market is located in the lowest level of the M.A.C. Avenue Garage, at 310 M.A.C. Avenue, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following Sundays:

Feb. 28

March 14

March 28

April 11

April 25

May 9

In an order to make the market as safe as possible for community members, vendors, staff, and volunteers, COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and community members should be mindful of the following customer expectations:

Masks will be required at the market and are also required in other parts of downtown East Lansing (both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces).

Community members should stay home if they are sick.

While attending the market, community members will be required to keep at least a six-foot distance from other customers not from the same household.

Customers are asked to limit their shopping groups to no more than two people.

Customers are asked to be aware of signs at the market and to use the designated entrance and exit. Entry into the market from the street will be on the northwest corner of Albert Avenue and Charles Street. Entry for those who park on level P2 of the M.A.C. Avenue Garage will be the yellow stairs on the east side of the garage or the elevator (for those requiring ADA accommodations). Signs will be in place directing customers.

Food should be consumed at home or at outdoor dining spaces downtown.

Animals will not be permitted (this excludes service animals).

There will be one-way directional traffic and hand sanitizer stations within the market as well as a limit to how many people will be permitted in the market space at one time.

Current market vendors include:

Agape Organic Farm

El Burrito Mexicano

Hickory Knoll Farms Creamery

Jenny’s Sweets & Treats

Udderly Magic LCC/Kim’s Country Kitchen

Lou and Harry’s, MenuBubble

One Mean Team

Rivertree Coffee Company

Stone Circle Bakehouse

The Cheese People of Grand Rapids

The Pasta Shop

Two Stix 5 Stones

Wooden Shoe Herb Farm

MI Great Lakes Fish Company

Sweet Potato Delights

Dirty Paw Mixed Media

and Grand Traverse Pie Company

For additional information, visit the City of East Lansing page here.

