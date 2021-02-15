Advertisement

Clear snow from furnace vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

As the snow piles up, remember to clear off your furnace vents.
As the snow piles up, remember to clear off your furnace vents.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - When temperatures dip below zero, the last thing you want is your furnace to go out. As the snow piles up, remember to clear off your furnace vents.

The pipes are typically made of a white PVC material.

It’s important they’re clear of ice and snow because, if they’re blocked, your furnace can shut off and carbon monoxide can build up in your home.

Lammers Heating and Cooling in Jackson says they typically get calls for repairs after a couple inches of snow falls.

TODD DESY, PRESIDENT, LAMMERS HEATING AND COOLING

“Four or five inches is enough. Especially if it’s windy like today, the snow starts drifting around the house, and it can really plug them off. Check that vent. Make sure once it starts snowing that it’s clear. Make sure your air filters are good and clean. When it’s cold like this, the furnace is working hard. Any restriction in that air filter can wreak havoc with it, as well,” said Todd Desy, president of Lammers Heating and Cooling.

It’s also important to make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home. The gas is odorless and can be deadly.

