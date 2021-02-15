CDC warns of listeria in Hispanic-style cheeses like queso blanco and queso fresco

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to what it calls “Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses.”

The CDC is advising not to eat any of the cheeses which include queso fresco, queso blanco, and queso panela, until they can identify a specific type or brand that is causing the illness. The CDC says pregnant women and people over 65 should not eat those cheeses for now.

The outbreak has sent seven people to the hospital in four states along the east coast. Symptoms of listeria infections can cause fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

The CDC says to make sure the Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses you eat have labels that say, “Made with pasteurized milk.”

Be aware that Hispanic-style soft cheeses made from pasteurized milk have caused Listeria outbreaks. Although pasteurization of milk kills Listeria, products made from pasteurized milk can still become contaminated if they are produced in facilities with unsanitary conditions.

For more information on the listeria outbreak and CDC guidelines click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.