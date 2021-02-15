Advertisement

CDC warns of listeria in Hispanic-style cheeses like queso blanco and queso fresco

If you have queso-style cheeses in your fridge check the label before you eat them.
The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to what it calls "Hispanic-style fresh and...
The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to what it calls "Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses."(WEAU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to what it calls “Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses.”

The CDC is advising not to eat any of the cheeses which include queso fresco, queso blanco, and queso panela, until they can identify a specific type or brand that is causing the illness. The CDC says pregnant women and people over 65 should not eat those cheeses for now.

The outbreak has sent seven people to the hospital in four states along the east coast. Symptoms of listeria infections can cause fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

The CDC says to make sure the Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses you eat have labels that say, “Made with pasteurized milk.”

Be aware that Hispanic-style soft cheeses made from pasteurized milk have caused Listeria outbreaks. Although pasteurization of milk kills Listeria, products made from pasteurized milk can still become contaminated if they are produced in facilities with unsanitary conditions.

For more information on the listeria outbreak and CDC guidelines click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal
Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police: 25 year old victim dies from Saturday shooting
A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade’s lawsuit against DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,...
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

Latest News

GM reaches settlement over deadly ignition switches
New data from Israel is showing the effectiveness of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in the real...
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine reduces symptoms and infections
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Presidents Day travel has CDC concerned
2-15-21 Morning Weather