Blubird Kitchen and Design tells us about some of the top trends for 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A lot of people have spent much more time in their homes over the last several months and may be thinking about making some design changes when it comes to their kitchen or bathroom. Jenn Sesniak, owner of Blu Bird Kitchen & Design, tells us about some of the trends for 2021 and why it’s a good idea to hire a designer instead of making those changes on your own.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.