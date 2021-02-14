Advertisement

White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said.

It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure.

