Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Gary Peters is responding to the news of former President Donald Trump’s acquittal after the impeachment trial.
Saturday afternoon, the United States Senate voted whether to acquit or convict the former President of inciting violence at the United States Capitol on January 6. However, the Senate fell a few votes short of convicting him.
In a 57-43 vote, the Senate voted to acquit the former President. The Senate needed 67 votes in order to convict Trump.
Senator Gary Peters voted to convict Trump in Saturday’s vote.
Peters sent out a statement after hearing the news former President Trump would be walking away with no punishment.