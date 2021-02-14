Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Gary Peters is responding to the news of former President Donald Trump’s acquittal after the impeachment trial.

Saturday afternoon, the United States Senate voted whether to acquit or convict the former President of inciting violence at the United States Capitol on January 6. However, the Senate fell a few votes short of convicting him.

In a 57-43 vote, the Senate voted to acquit the former President. The Senate needed 67 votes in order to convict Trump.

Senator Gary Peters voted to convict Trump in Saturday’s vote.

Peters sent out a statement after hearing the news former President Trump would be walking away with no punishment.

As an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a U.S. Senator, I took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. After carefully listening to all the evidence presented in this trial, it is overwhelmingly clear that Donald Trump violated his oath of office by inciting a violent, deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol and our democracy. “The facts show that Trump intentionally promoted false conspiracies — including here in Michigan — that provoked an assault on the peaceful transfer of power. The bipartisan vote to hold Trump accountable in both the House and the Senate reflects the gravity of his misconduct. “My focus remains on the challenges that the Senate must address — first and foremost is the need for a robust COVID relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis Michigan is facing. We must provide more support to help struggling families and small businesses, speed up vaccine distribution, give resources to help schools safely reopen and help communities on the frontlines, so they are not forced to lay off health professionals, teachers, firefighters and law enforcement officers.”

