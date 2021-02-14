Advertisement

Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal

(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Gary Peters is responding to the news of former President Donald Trump’s acquittal after the impeachment trial.

Saturday afternoon, the United States Senate voted whether to acquit or convict the former President of inciting violence at the United States Capitol on January 6. However, the Senate fell a few votes short of convicting him.

In a 57-43 vote, the Senate voted to acquit the former President. The Senate needed 67 votes in order to convict Trump.

Senator Gary Peters voted to convict Trump in Saturday’s vote.

Peters sent out a statement after hearing the news former President Trump would be walking away with no punishment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
MSU Police captain arrested
A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River...
Car crashes into Grand River Brewery
Picture of hotel
First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing
Authorities searching for a missing couple near Kalamazoo found two bodies Friday in a wooded...
Police searching for missing couple find 2 bodies in woods

Latest News

Lansing residents gathered outside the Capitol to show their support for those in Myanmar.
Michiganders show support for Myanmar
Governor Whitmer
Whitmer proposes funds to ban guns from the Michigan Capitol
IRS 1040 Form
Benefitting from your taxes during the pandemic
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police investigating Saturday morning shooting on Lincoln Ave.