Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

