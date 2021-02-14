MSU begins first day of altered enhanced physically distanced restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday is the first day the new set of enhanced physical distancing rules at Michigan State University have gone into effect.

Students living on campus are required to stay isolated in their rooms with the exception of getting meals, working out, or going to work or class.

The university announced they’re going to do a phased approach to the rules.

This week students can eat at the dining halls but must sit by themselves at a table. They can also go to the gym but must stay socially distanced.

According to Freshman Benjamin Steaszewski many people on campus haven’t really paid too much attention to the rules over the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve seen lots of people who are not obeying the protocol,” said Steaszewski . “I’ve also seen there isn’t a ton of enforcement.”

He also says he believes the university should be doing more to help the student’s mental wellbeing.

“I think there’s sort of a bit of a problem there in terms of balancing student’s mental health versus actually being COVID safe,” he said.

