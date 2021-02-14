Advertisement

MSU begins first day of altered enhanced physically distanced restrictions

Sunday is the first day the new set of enhanced physical distancing rules at Michigan State...
Sunday is the first day the new set of enhanced physical distancing rules at Michigan State University have gone into effect.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday is the first day the new set of enhanced physical distancing rules at Michigan State University have gone into effect.

Students living on campus are required to stay isolated in their rooms with the exception of getting meals, working out, or going to work or class.

The university announced they’re going to do a phased approach to the rules.

This week students can eat at the dining halls but must sit by themselves at a table. They can also go to the gym but must stay socially distanced.

According to Freshman Benjamin Steaszewski many people on campus haven’t really paid too much attention to the rules over the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve seen lots of people who are not obeying the protocol,” said Steaszewski . “I’ve also seen there isn’t a ton of enforcement.”

He also says he believes the university should be doing more to help the student’s mental wellbeing.

“I think there’s sort of a bit of a problem there in terms of balancing student’s mental health versus actually being COVID safe,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
Authorities searching for a missing couple near Kalamazoo found two bodies Friday in a wooded...
Police searching for missing couple find 2 bodies in woods
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police: 25 year old victim dies from Saturday shooting
Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade’s lawsuit against DeBuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,...
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal
A Michigan university next fall will begin offering classes toward a bachelor’s degree in...
Ferris State adding social justice degree program in fall
A statewide referendum will be held to determine whether the Michigan Propane Commission is...
Referendum on Michigan’s propane commission to be held
Senator Peters responds to Trump’s acquittal