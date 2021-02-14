Advertisement

Michiganders show support for Myanmar

Lansing residents gathered outside the Capitol to show their support for those in Myanmar.
Lansing residents gathered outside the Capitol to show their support for those in Myanmar.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders are showing their support for protestors in Myanmar.

Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol to show support for those opposing the military coup in Myanmar that happened on February 1.

Tens of thousands of protestors are rallying, demanding an end to the military coup and release of de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in the military takeover.

Michiganders say they want President Joe Biden to step in to help.

“What I would like to see, mostly is that the president nd his team make the right decisions,” said Lansing resident Zo Kunga. “They should apply targeted sanctions on the military leaders and their business partners.”

One protestor said this coup reminded him of the past.

“I feel like we are back 30 years ago, like a bad dream,” said protestor Than Oo. “Going back another 30 years, lagging behind the neighbowring countries. It’s such a feeling I dare not even describe, such a sinking feeling.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
MSU Police captain arrested
A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River...
Car crashes into Grand River Brewery
Picture of hotel
First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing
Authorities searching for a missing couple near Kalamazoo found two bodies Friday in a wooded...
Police searching for missing couple find 2 bodies in woods

Latest News

Governor Whitmer
Whitmer proposes funds to ban guns from the Michigan Capitol
IRS 1040 Form
Benefitting from your taxes during the pandemic
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing Police investigating Saturday morning shooting on Lincoln Ave.
The Michigan Court of Appeals has reinstated lawsuits against two universities over mistaken...
Court: Universities can be sued over cancer gene mix-up