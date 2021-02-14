Michiganders show support for Myanmar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders are showing their support for protestors in Myanmar.

Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol to show support for those opposing the military coup in Myanmar that happened on February 1.

Tens of thousands of protestors are rallying, demanding an end to the military coup and release of de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in the military takeover.

Michiganders say they want President Joe Biden to step in to help.

“What I would like to see, mostly is that the president nd his team make the right decisions,” said Lansing resident Zo Kunga. “They should apply targeted sanctions on the military leaders and their business partners.”

One protestor said this coup reminded him of the past.

“I feel like we are back 30 years ago, like a bad dream,” said protestor Than Oo. “Going back another 30 years, lagging behind the neighbowring countries. It’s such a feeling I dare not even describe, such a sinking feeling.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.