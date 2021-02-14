Advertisement

Ferris State adding social justice degree program in fall

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan university next fall will begin offering classes toward a bachelor’s degree in social justice.

The program at Ferris State University will be a collaboration between the colleges of arts and sciences, business and health professions.

“The timing of this program’s inauguration is good, as it will allow students to connect what they have learned to their society and become agents of change,” said Bobby Fleischman, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

He said the curriculum will be rooted in history, allowing students to study social movements that had a significant impact on society. Students will examine the causes and consequences of inequality.

“They can serve as health advocates and administrators with nonprofit organizations,” Fleischman said. “Our social justice graduates will be important members of law firms and criminal justice programming, along with government and educational institutions.”

Ferris State is in Big Rapids, 55 miles north of Grand Rapids.

