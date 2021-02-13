MSU students adjust to living while in pandemic lockdown

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Enhanced social distancing rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were supposed to end Saturday at midnight.

But that won’t be happening.

Instead, university officials have decided to keep them in place-but with a few changes.

Students at Michigan State University have been stuck inside their dorms for the last two weeks because of the school’s enhanced physical distancing protocols. They can only leave to get food, go to classes, or work. Most of their time is spent within the four walls of their room.

“They want to start lifting restrictions. But they want to do it in a staggered amount. The first round of lifted restrictions included allowing in-person dining to resume in the dining halls,” said junior Anthony Nwagwu.

The university says the restrictions are working. Cases are going down but not enough. So the rules will stay in place except when it comes to dining halls and exercise facilities.

Students can now eat at a table by themselves and use the gym while social distancing. Junior Anthony Nwagwu lives on campus. He says it’s been weird not being able to see his roommate over the last two weeks.

“We’ve been like FaceTiming when we can. But like, he’s right there but also you can’t really talk to him. So, it’ll be nice for things to start re-opening again and that being allowed,” said Nwagwu.

Chase Rievert is a student who works at a lab on campus.

“We’re very strict on mask-wearing and social distancing. We fill out our health screening forms too. We do a good job in making sure we take the proper protocols,” said Rievert.

This year has kept a lot of students learning virtually. Rievert hopes following these guidelines will make it so everyone is allowed back in the future.

“I agree with keeping us safe. I want to be back in person one day. Do I think students could be on campus and have classes? I think there’s a way to do it, yeah,” said Rievert.

“I understand that college students feel their lifestyles have been hampered by all of these restrictions and want to return to a bit of normalcy. I do as well. But, we can only get to normalcy quicker if we focus on staying safe now,” said Nwagwu.

