Michigan reports 852 COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues to spread throughout Michigan, as daily cases continue to slowly decline.

As of Saturday, February 13, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announces 852 cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths.

State totals now rise to 574,224 cases and 15,150 deaths in the state of Michigan since the pandemic began back in March of 2020.

84 of the 88 deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Testing numbers have varied within the last few days, with daily testing averaging around 34,800 tests per day the last five days.

Ingham County reports 15,057 cases and 264 deaths.

Jackson County reported 8,965 cases and 202 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,356 cases and 65 deaths.

Eaton County reported 5,516 cases and 138 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,504 cases and 74 deaths.

However, Michigan passed a new milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. The MDHHS reports 517,991 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan. Michigan now has just over 56,000 more cases of COVID-19 than those who have recovered.

