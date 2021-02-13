Lansing Police investigating Saturday morning shooting on Lincoln Ave.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday at approximately 11:30 am, Lansing Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Lincoln Ave.

Once on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.

A male suspect fled the scene and is currently not in police custody. Police say the victim and the accused are known acquaintances. They add that this incident does not appear to be a random act and there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Lansing PD as anyone with information is to contact any one of the following:

Det. Michael Looney at 517-483-6869, michael.looney@lansingmi.gov,

the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600,

Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867

or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or MobilePD App.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

