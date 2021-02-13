Advertisement

Lansing Police investigating Saturday morning shooting on Lincoln Ave.

Police say the victim and the accused are known acquaintances.
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police...
Lansing PD investigating a shooting on Lincoln Ave. that sent one man to the hospital. Police say the victim and the accused are known acquaintances.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday at approximately 11:30 am, Lansing Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Lincoln Ave.

Once on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.

A male suspect fled the scene and is currently not in police custody. Police say the victim and the accused are known acquaintances. They add that this incident does not appear to be a random act and there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.  Lansing PD as anyone with information is to contact any one of the following:

Det. Michael Looney at 517-483-6869, michael.looney@lansingmi.gov,

the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600,

Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867

or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or MobilePD App.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River...
Car crashes into Grand River Brewery
MSU Police captain arrested
Picture of hotel
First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing
President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to...
Trump was sicker than previously disclosed

Latest News

The Michigan Court of Appeals has reinstated lawsuits against two universities over mistaken...
Court: Universities can be sued over cancer gene mix-up
Authorities searching for a missing couple near Kalamazoo found two bodies Friday in a wooded...
Police searching for missing couple find 2 bodies in woods
MSU students adjust to living while in pandemic lockdown
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts