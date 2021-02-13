Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic at Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the week took us all the way out to Ionia High School where the bulldogs hosted Lansing Catholic.

Lansing Catholic lost to Ionia twice last year and by very close scores. It’s an intense rivalry in the CAAC White division. The Cougars came back with revenge tonight, winning 80 to 59.

“We’ve had a tough couple years coming in here,” Lansing Catholic Head Coach Brian Dartt said. “That team is so well coached and the kids are so well disciplined, they’re skilled, huge. So I didn’t know what to expect.

Lansing Catholic knew they had to take this one seriously after not beating Ionia since 2019. D.J. Ferguson contributed 20 points tonight, bringing the heat to the Bulldogs.

“It felt good. We brought a lot of energy tonight,” Ferguson said. “We haven’t beat Ionia in like two years so it’s good to get a win.”

Ferguson and his teammate Sammy Jacobs were the top scorers for Lansing Catholic, both contributing 20.

“We really feed off each other. DJ is a great player. He’s always giving me great advice, making sure I have my head up at all times,” Jacobs said. “Playing with DJ out there is really great because he makes it easy for me to do my thing and I can make it better for him to do his thing, along with Alex (Watters) too. Playing with such great guards makes it easy to play a game.”

They did make it look easy, but it’s a rivalry game so of course the preparation is a little different than just any match up.

“I was kidding around before the game. I said I probably watch more Ionia basketball more than I’ve watched Lansing Catholic basketball over the last three years. They just do things so well,” Dartt said. “For us to come out and just kind of handle things, was really really a pleasant surprise.”

The Cougars are now 2-0 on the season and they face Lansing Sexton at home next Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.