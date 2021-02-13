Fowlerville takes down Lansing Eastern to start season 2-0

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators hosted the Lansing Eastern Quakers who were looking to get their first win on the season.

A lot of ground to make up and Fowlerville’s Brendan Young had a nice move under the basket to make some space and he puts that in.

Quakers got on the attack and Jailen Bowles got a three. No Quakers scored much in the second.

Bowles again this time with the steal and he made an easy basket.

Fowlerville again, it’s Young and he dishes it out to Jack Schrader who nailed the three. Gladiators were not letting up.

Young misses on the mid-range shot and Gavin Camps is there to put that one away. The Gladiators took this one easily 73-47 and are now 2-0 on the season.

Fowlerville travels next to face Williamston on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Lansing Eastern faces crosstown rival Lansing Sexton on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

