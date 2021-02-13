Eaton Rapids boy’s basketball takes down Portland on the road

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland boy’s basketball hosted Eaton Rapids while looking for their first win Friday night. The Greyhounds wanted to get their second on the season.

In the first quarter, it was Ben Steele with the easy lay-in to get the Greyhounds on the board.

Portland got the ball and the Raiders were taking their time. Patience is key for making these long shots and Trent Meyers does that so well.

Portland got the ball again and Aidan Marowelli dished it down to Marc Nobis.

Eaton Rapids took this one 56-43.

Portland travels to St. Johns for its next game on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. Eaton Rapids will face Ionia at home Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

