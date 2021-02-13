Advertisement

Charlotte boy’s basketball defeats Lansing Sexton

The Orioles won this one 66-49 against the Big Reds.
Charlotte vs Lansing Sexton
Charlotte vs Lansing Sexton(wilx)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles came to Lansing to take on the Lansing Sexton Big Reds.

Sexton got on the board first as Caleb Jones grabbed the rebound off the missed 3-pointer. He laid that one in and the Big Reds jumped out to the early lead.

Charlotte with it now and Kyle Sandusky got it in the corner and drained it. Charlotte slowly regained the lead.

Sexton struggled to score but Charlotte said no problem. The bank was open for Jeremy Lavalley, he shrugged it off and the Orioles were hot from three in this one.

It was to be Sandusky again. He liked that spot and got the foul. Orioles won this one 66-49.

Charlotte is going on another road game, this time to Battle Creek Pennfield on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. Lansing Sexton will play at Lansing Catholic on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University health care worker suspended for asking patient to adjust face mask
A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River...
Car crashes into Grand River Brewery
MSU Police captain arrested
Picture of hotel
First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing
President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to...
Trump was sicker than previously disclosed

Latest News

Lansing Eastern vs Fowlerville
Fowlerville takes down Lansing Eastern to start season 2-0
Game of the Week: Lansing Catholic at Ionia
The Portland Raiders beat Eaton Rapids 52-24
Eaton Rapids boy’s basketball takes down Portland on the road
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
Baseball’s Spring Training Routines Altered