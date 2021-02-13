Charlotte boy’s basketball defeats Lansing Sexton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles came to Lansing to take on the Lansing Sexton Big Reds.

Sexton got on the board first as Caleb Jones grabbed the rebound off the missed 3-pointer. He laid that one in and the Big Reds jumped out to the early lead.

Charlotte with it now and Kyle Sandusky got it in the corner and drained it. Charlotte slowly regained the lead.

Sexton struggled to score but Charlotte said no problem. The bank was open for Jeremy Lavalley, he shrugged it off and the Orioles were hot from three in this one.

It was to be Sandusky again. He liked that spot and got the foul. Orioles won this one 66-49.

Charlotte is going on another road game, this time to Battle Creek Pennfield on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. Lansing Sexton will play at Lansing Catholic on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.