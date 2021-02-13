Advertisement

Benefitting from your taxes during the pandemic

IRS 1040 Form
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s officially tax season and people are already submitting their 2020 tax forms.

While 2020 proved to complicate a lot of things, it could actually work toward some people’s benefit as it pertains to their taxes.

United Way Volunteer Income Tax Associate David Reyes said there are things to which people should be paying special attention.

One of those are people who never received their stimulus checks. It turns out, you can actually utilize your tax documents to claim that money.

“It’s a weird name for it,” said Reyes. “So, if you’re looking at your tax form it actually says ‘Recovery Rebate Credit’. That’s just the stimulus check name they have in the taxes.”

Reyes also gives more helpful information for people who may have lost their jobs during 2020.

“There’s a special situation right now for what’s called the ‘Look Back’,” said Reyes. “If someone was receiving the earned income tax credit because they worked in 2019, but because of the pandemic they were on unemployment in 2020, they still might be able to get the same credit they got in the previous year.”

Reyes and other Volunteer Tax Associates at United Way are readily available to help people navigate their tax forms free of charge.

