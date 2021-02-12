Why the “baby boom bust” during the COVID-19 pandemic?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When society went into lockdown mode last March, there were a lot of jokes about a baby boom coming nine months later. Turns out it was more like a “baby bust.”

“With the amount of unemployment, the uncertainty of COVID all of those are impactful,” said Director of Women Services at Sparrow, Dr. Tonyie Johnson.

Those are a couple of reasons doctors believe the “pandemic baby boom” many people expected didn’t materialize. The total number of births held steady last year at McLaren and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospitals. It was down by a little more than eight percent at Sparrow. The Director of Women’s Services at Sparrow isn’t surprised.

“People didn’t want to come to the hospital, and then women who did have to go to work were also concerned about being out and about in the community and exposing themselves to COVID while pregnant. So I think a culmination of all those things impacted the numbers,” Dr. Johnson, said.

“I’m not going to have kids anytime during the pandemic,” said Lansing resident, Marie Burgess.

“I can’t imagine that most people are in a position where the pandemic and finances, health worries stress, chronic stress where those things don’t have some type of impact,” Burgess said.

The financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the cost of raising a child helped make up her mind.

“If you were concerned about job security before, the pandemic just made that even worse and if money is already a financial concern, having a child during a pandemic would make that worse,” Burgess said.

Dr. Johnson thinks there are enough people who feel the same way that she doesn’t expect a boom this year either.

“There’s still too many unknowns about COVID, especially childbearing age. A lot are not eligible for the vaccine right now, so I would expect our spike to not come until 2022,” Dr. Johnson said.

