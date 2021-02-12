Watt and Texans Part Ways

HOUSTON (AP) - J.J. Watt says he and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways.” The star defensive end said in a video on social media today that he had asked for his release. Watt had one year remaining on a 6-year, $100 million contract. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft. His departure follows a 4-12 season that saw coach Bill O’Brien fired after four games and quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade.