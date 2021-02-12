Vaccine hunters use social media to look for unused COVID-19 doses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming increasingly difficult to get ahold of, “vaccine hunters” are taking matters into their own hands.

Due to low vaccine supply, people who qualify have had difficulty trying to secure appointments.

That’s why a group called vaccine hunters are hard at work to find doses they say would otherwise be wasted. 61-year old Joetta Brooks is one of them.

“I’ve contacted every doctor. I’m on the U of M portal. I’m on, you know, every place I can possibly be on to get an extra,” said Brooks.

Brooks has a pretty extreme reason for her desperate search. She has terminal cancer and doesn’t know how much longer she has to live.

“I have had so much chemo that my blood counts do not respond anymore. Unfortunately, my cancer metastasized to my lungs, which makes getting COVID, just an incredibly frightening thing,” said Brooks.

She’s just barely too young to qualify in the current priority group and is hoping to get a vaccine so she can spend time with her family without worry.

“We’d like to live the rest of my time and see our friends and be with the grandbabies and do some traveling,” said Brooks.

Desperation creates creativity. Although vaccines are hard to come by in Michigan, she and others are turning to social media for help.

“When I found a website that said that they are hunting for places that you could perhaps get on a list and get those vaccines that might be at the end of the day, I thought ‘well, I’m in’ because I’ll travel to get one. It’s that important to me right now,” said Brooks.

She became a vaccine hunter, trying to track down vaccine doses that would otherwise be wasted. Brooks checks the page daily.

That’s how 57-year-old Shar Clark got hers.

Now she spends her free time on the Midwest Vaccine Hunters Facebook page to help others do the same.

“Not to beat the system, or not to try to cheat somebody out of their vaccine,” said one of the page’s admin’s Shar Clark. “At the time, there was lots of newscasts about vaccines being left over at the end of the day and pharmacies were not filling all of you know their appointments. So they were just asking people that were walking by, you know, ‘do you want an inoculation?’ and they’d get their COVID shot.”

Clark says when she helped her parent who does qualify she was able to get a leftover dose.

Now, she spends her free time on the Facebook page to help others do the same.

“When I get my lunch break I read through some of the posts and you know if somebody in Grand Rapids is looking for a vaccine or if someone is looking for help for their parents. We’ve got one woman who actually was. She posted on our page. She’s from the United Kingdom,” said Clark.

But Barry-Eaton Health Department says where you’re able to get a leftover dose will vary and suggests people not wait around at their vaccination sites because they won’t get one.

“What we are doing is individuals live close and do qualify to receive a vaccine for the handful of doses that we have at the end of the day, from cancellations and no shows. We call those people just so we can make sure that all doses are used this way. All of our vaccines are going to people who are currently eligible,” said Sarah Surna.

There are others who say they’re trying to volunteer at vaccination sites so they qualify to get their vaccine earlier.

The Barry-Eaton Health Department says those who help with vaccinations may become a part of a prioritization group because they’re acting as health care workers and putting themselves at greater risk.

The state health department tells us they sent guidance out to every health provider in the state to prioritize individuals age 65 and older.

They don’t want any vaccine wasted and say they’d rather have providers vaccinate someone not in the prioritization group than throw it away.

They say so far reviewing reported data in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, 651 doses are listed as vaccine wastage.

“There are certain circumstances under which a vaccine cannot be used when it comes to temperature. Vaccines can only be at room temperature for so long before it must be discarded and once thawed, it can only be refrigerated for so long. In addition, reasons for the 651 doses of vaccine wastage included the vial being dropped or cracked; syringe malfunction; needle breaking off in the vial; and reconstitution errors,” said Lynn Sutfin, MDHHS Public Information Officer.

