US COVID-19 death toll hits 475,000 as variants pose threat

Dr. Fauci says it is now more important than ever to get COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country.
Fear of the rise of COVID-19 variants
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States has climbed to more than 475,000 people. That makes the US death toll the largest in the world. The new variants of the virus are posing a significant threat to efforts to contain the spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is now more important than ever to get COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country.

“The UK variant, that we feel the modelers are going to tell us, it’s going to be dominant by the end of March. the vaccines that we have now look pretty good,” Fauci said.

President Joe Biden says America is on track to have enough supply for about 300 million Americans by the end of July.

