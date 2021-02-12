Trump was sicker than previously disclosed

(WILX) - A new report says last October then-president Donald Trump was much sicker with coronavirus than previously thought and almost had to be put on a ventilator.

According to The New York Times, Trump had extremely low blood oxygen levels at times during his illness and developed fluid or bacteria in his lungs. The Times says four people familiar with his condition told them this.

They said he was found to have lung infiltrates, which appear when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria. Their presence, particularly when a patient is displaying other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of COVID-19.

They claim Donald Trump’s blood oxygen levels went down into the 80s when they should be above 95.

The White House never revealed the president had these symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.