Advertisement

Things a real estate agent can do for you

Rob Buffington answers what a real estate agent can do that you may not be able to do for yourself when it comes to buying and selling a house
By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Real estate agent, Rob Buffington with Buffington Real Estate Group, says there are things a real estate agent can do for a buyer or seller that they may not be able to do for themselves.

Buffington says many things only come with experience like the agents can make an unbiased evaluation of the home, they can work their industry connections and they can vet the buyers to save folks time. Watch the video for more tips like these.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Police captain arrested
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
N/A
Truck stolen from Quality Dairy in Lansing
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Evan Sebastian Space has been located
Picture of hotel
First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing

Latest News

Valentine's Day crafts
Check out these fun Valentine’s Day craft ideas
517 Living on Studio 10
There are some great events to check out this weekend in the Lansing area
New bakery in Williamston
New bakery focuses on giving back to the community
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0007.JPG
City Rescue Mission of Lansing working to expand to continue to serve the community