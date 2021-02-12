State, Gov. Whitmer recognizes women in STEM careers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer proclaimed Feb. 11, 2021, as Women and Girls in Science Day in Michigan.

“At its core, the mission of the MiSTEM Network is to promote and ensure equitable access and engagement in STEM for every student, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, income, or hometown,” said Megan Schrauben, Executive Director of the MiSTEM Network. “MiSTEM continues to reach out to students who are underrepresented in STEM careers, including women and young girls, to build a stronger STEM identity and allow them access to a STEM path toward a high-wage, high-demand career.”

Between 2017 and 2027 in Michigan, STEM jobs will grow 10% and all other jobs will grow 5%. According to UNESCO, just 30% of researchers worldwide are women, and the Education Commission of the States data shows that Michigan’s women lag behind significantly in STEM degree attainment.

The Greater West Michigan Region of the MiSTEM Network has taken a leadership role in actively promoting opportunities and resources that highlight stories of women in STEM – promoting STEM Equity Resources that include a Gallery of Women & People of Color in STEM, a compilation of groups for women like Latinas in Computing, and websites that feature women such as Crain’s yearly Notable Women in STEM. Their regional monthly newsletter features a Career Connections section that regularly highlights resources designed to get girls excited about STEM opportunities.

Regional staff collaborate with organizations such as the Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT), Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Association, and Women in Defense (WID) Michigan Chapter to promote local outreach events.

“Girls and women need to see themselves in STEM careers. We highlight stories of incredible women who happen to be scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians solving real world problems in our local Michigan communities, across the country and around the globe,” said Ginger Rohwer, MiSTEM Greater West Michigan Regional Director. “We want to make the connection between how STEM fields help improve people’s lives and their communities.”

The need for STEM talent in Michigan continues to grow, with many high-demand, high-wage STEM occupations. Women and young girls are encouraged to explore these careers, listed on Michigan’s Career Outlook through 2028, and explore education and training paths to fill these in-demand career opportunities.

