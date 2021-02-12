Advertisement

Some students could be at risk for COVID-19

(KNOE)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Numbers show another age group might be worth taking a closer look at.

Eastminster Preschool is the site of one of Mid-Michigan’s latest school outbreaks.

Although a lot of attention has been placed on high schools, most of the school outbreaks in our area have been in the preschool-elementary category.

Governor Whitmer wants schools to work towards a return to in-person learning by March so this is something News 10 will continue to keep our eye on.

School and childcare employees are eligible to get vaccinated now.

