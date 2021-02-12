Advertisement

President Biden to make first trip to Michigan since inauguration

(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden will visit the Pfizer vaccine production plant in Portage, according to reporting from WWMT. The trip will be his first to Michigan since his inauguration on Jan. 20.

A date and time for the visit has not yet been announced.

Biden visited Michigan several times while on the campaign trail last fall, but hasn’t made official visits to the states in the Midwest in the three weeks since Inauguration Day.

