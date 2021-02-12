Advertisement

Pouncey Brothers Retire From NFL

NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike and Maurkice Pouncey came into the world together, and they’re leaving the NFL in the same way. The 31-year-old twin brothers have retired after spending a decade among the best centers in the league. The Pounceys made the announcement today on their respective Instagram pages. Maurkice Pouncey was a two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh. Mike Pouncey reached four Pro Bowls while playing for Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers.

