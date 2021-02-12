Advertisement

New bakery focuses on giving back to the community

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Who’s ready for some delicious treats? 

There is a new bakery in Williamston.

It’s appropriately called ‘In Kind Bakery.’

Owner’s Kimberly Scott and Chu-Hsiang (Daisy) Chang have been baking together for several years, sharing with friends and family as well as selling at Okemos Farmer’s Market. 

They are excited to share their homemade baked treats to many more while also supporting local non-profits. 

The goal of the In Kind Bakery is to feed the passion for baking and make a philanthropic impact on the local community via in-kind donations.  Hence the bakery name. 

They have already partnered with the Williamston Food Bank to collect “tips” as well as donate baked goods for Williamston Food Bank families.

In Kind Bakery is located at 146 W. Grand River, Williamston opened on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays from 8 am until 2 pm.   

Check out their website for menu option at IN KIND BAKERY or call 517-329-3118.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Police captain arrested
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
N/A
Truck stolen from Quality Dairy in Lansing
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Evan Sebastian Space has been located
Picture of hotel
First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing

Latest News

Rob Buffington shares real estate tips
Things a real estate agent can do for you
517 Living on Studio 10
There are some great events to check out this weekend in the Lansing area
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0007.JPG
City Rescue Mission of Lansing working to expand to continue to serve the community
Girls On the Run needs more coaches
Girls On the Run of Mid-Michigan needs coaches for spring programing