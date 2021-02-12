New bakery focuses on giving back to the community

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Who’s ready for some delicious treats?

There is a new bakery in Williamston.

It’s appropriately called ‘In Kind Bakery.’

Owner’s Kimberly Scott and Chu-Hsiang (Daisy) Chang have been baking together for several years, sharing with friends and family as well as selling at Okemos Farmer’s Market.

They are excited to share their homemade baked treats to many more while also supporting local non-profits.

The goal of the In Kind Bakery is to feed the passion for baking and make a philanthropic impact on the local community via in-kind donations. Hence the bakery name.

They have already partnered with the Williamston Food Bank to collect “tips” as well as donate baked goods for Williamston Food Bank families.

In Kind Bakery is located at 146 W. Grand River, Williamston opened on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays from 8 am until 2 pm.

Check out their website for menu option at IN KIND BAKERY or call 517-329-3118.

