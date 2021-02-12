MSU releases new COVID-19 guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has released it’s new COVID-19 guidelines. While some things will return soon, other restrictions will remain in place until the numbers reach levels the staff feels are safe.

“Though we are beginning to see a slight reduction in positivity rates within the on-campus community, we have not met a level deemed safe to fully lift the enhanced directive,” University officials wrote in a letter to students. “As a result, we will take a phased approach to lifting the directive.”

Beginning 11:59 PM on Feb. 13, MSU will go into “phase one″ of reopening. During phase one, dinning halls will reopen for in-person dining, although restricted to one person per table. Campus inter mural facilities will also reopen for physically distanced exercise during this phase. Finally, the MSU Union and Student Services buildings will return to normal building hours.

MSU officials stressed that even with the school moving to phase one, students should not gather with others — on campus or off.

According to the letter, the school will reassess whether or not to move on to the next phase based on the infection numbers on Feb. 19. If the school population is sufficiently free of COVID-19 they may lift more restrictions, although they were clear in their letter that a return to more strict rules is also a possibility.

Vennie Gore, Senior Vice President for Residential and Hospitality Services and Auxiliary Enterprises at MSU, addressed the university’s thinking.

“If students begin to engage in unsafe behaviors, our positivity rates will spike again, and MSU will be compelled to enact another period of enhanced distancing. We do not want to do that, but we will if it helps us keep the campus community safe,” Gore said. “We all have a responsibility to protect this community and each other.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.