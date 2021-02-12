Advertisement

Lugnuts 2021 Plans Are Set

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have formalized their ten year work agreement with the Oakland A’s. The Lugnuts will serve as the team’s high A franchise. The Midwest League, in which the Lugnuts have been a member for 24 years, no longer exists. In baseball’s minor league reorganization, the Lugnuts will compete this coming season in the High A Central League. It will consist of 12 teams, East and West Divisions. The Midwest League last had 16 franchises but four have folded. The Lugnuts’ 25th season likely will not begin until sometime in May.

